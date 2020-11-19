Babar’s fluent fifty guides Karachi Kings to first PSL title

KARACHI: Babar Azam hammered solid 63 not out and pacers bowled really well as Karachi Kings lifted their maiden title when they defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 here at National Stadium on Tuesday.



Babar struck seven fours in his 49–ball unbeaten fifty — his fifth in this event — as Karachi Kings raced to the 135-run target in 18.4 overs after losing five wickets. Babar finished the event as the leading scorer with 473 runs.

Earlier, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood and Umaid Asif claimed two wickets apiece to restrict Lahore Qalandars to 134-7 in the allotted 20 overs in the game held under floodlights.

After opting to bat first, both the left-handed openers Fakhar Zaman (27) and Tamim Iqbal (35) provided a 68-run opening stand to Lahore Qalandars. However at that stage, Karachi Kings turned the things around when they took three quick wickets inside seven deliveries to bring the visitors under immense pressure as they were left reeling at 70-3 in 11.1 overs.

Umaid Asif provided the much-needed breakthrough to Karachi Kings when he got rid of Tamim Iqbal who was held in the deep by Iftikhar Ahmed.

Tamim, the Bangladeshi cricketer, hit one six and four fours in his 38-ball knock. In the same over, Umaid also removed Fakhar, also held by Iftikhar to leave Lahore at 69-2 in 10.4 overs. Fakhar smashed four fours in his 24-ball feat. Off the first ball of the next over Imad Wasim claimed crucial wicket of Mohammad Hafeez (2), held by Babar Azam. Hafeez faced just four balls.

Hafeez had been promoted in the batting order by skipper Sohail Akhtar who used to bat at No3 in the previous matches.

In order to score some quick runs, Samit Patel was promoted but he was undone by Arshad Iqbal. He scored just five off eight deliveries. And Lahore were gasping at 81-4 in the 14th over.

Arshad then got the crucial wicket of Ben Dunk who once again failed to contribute big, falling for 11. The Australian left-hander smashed one four from 14 deliveries.