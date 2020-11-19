Pickup driver among four dead in mishaps

Four people lost their lives in mishaps in different parts of the city, while a police officer was injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday.

Police said a dumper truck heading towards Hub city from Karachi hit a Suzuki pickup coming from the opposite side. Resultantly, two persons travelling in the pickup died at the scene.

After the accident, rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Khan Gul, son of Gul Bahadur, and 28-year-old Naseer Langu, son of Shafiq.

Police said Khan Gul was the driver and hailed from District Kohlu, while Naseer, a resident of Hub, had hitched a lift on the pickup before the accident occurred. Police said a case had been registered against the unidentified dumper driver who escaped the scene after the accident. The dumper truck has been impounded, however.

Separately, 28-year-old Imam Buksh, son of Naeem, died after he lost control of his car that turned turtle near Maymar Morr, said the Gulshan-e-Maymar police.

The deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy. The police said the deceased was a resident of Saadi Town and was on his way to rural Sindh for some work when the accident took place.

A 55-year-old man, identified as Sabir, son of Shahid, died when he fell off the roof of his house located in the Nazimabad area. The body was taken to the ASH.

Cop injured

SI Irshad was critically wounded in a road accident on the Superhighway.

Police said the accident occurred when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.