Punjab cabinet approves minimum support price of sugarcane

LAHORE: The provincial cabinet, which met under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday, gave ex post facto approval to fix Rs 200 per maund minimum support price of sugarcane along with the approval of transportation charges and sugarcane development cess.

The meeting also decided to constitute a ministerial committee for the procurement of additional imported sugar. This committee will submit recommendations after a review of sugar stock.

The meeting stressed the sugarcane growers will be given a full reward of their hard work during the crushing season and legal action will be initiated against those failing in timely payments.

The cabinet allowed the Food department to enter into an agreement with PASSCO (Pakistan Agriculture Shortage and Service Corporation) for the purchase of 63,000 metric ton imported wheat. The participants expressed satisfaction over the stabilization of prices of flour and sugar.