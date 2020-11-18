PPP questions role of GB CEC in Gilgit-Baltistan polls

ISLAMABAD: The In-charge of Central Election Cell of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Taj Haider said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit-Baltistan, instead of taking action against the law breakers belonging to the federal government, is asking the opposition to provide proofs against the law breakers.

“This attitude is enough proof of the partial conduct of the Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan himself,” he said in a statement on Tuesday. Taj Haider questioned that would they give proof of the open and blatant violation of electoral law by federal minister for Kashmir Affairs for running full-fledged campaign for his party and making promises of development works to the electorate. “Shall we give proof of his making appointments of a candidate as his adviser a week ahead of the polling day,” he asked.

He asked CEC Gilgit-Baltistan that would they give proof of the prime minister standing in Gilgit on a national day and attacking the opposition in a political speech in which he also made a promise of granting provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said would they give proofs of many ministers and advisers addressing public meetings even after the time for campaigning had ended. “Shall we give proofs of disappearance of ballot boxes and replacing genuine forms 45 with fake forms 45? Such open crimes are punished with disqualification of law breaker, under the law,” he asked.

He said the gross lapses on the part of the CEC had resulted in the open theft of the mandate of the people.

“One should not ignore that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have been waiting for a fair deal for the last 70 years,” he said.

He said it was their forefathers, who won their independence through armed struggle.

“One can rest assured that the peaceful struggle of the people of the area will ultimately result in the restoration of their mandate,” he said.