Corona lockdown is a drama against PDM, says Rana Sana

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has said the crackdown of anti-corruption and corona-lockdown is a drama to stop PDM rallies. He said that corona was for the governmentâ€™s own rallies and jalsas (meetings). He said arrests by NAB, FIA and ACE would not affect the high spirits of opposition.