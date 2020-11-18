close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 18, 2020

Corona lockdown is a drama against PDM, says Rana Sana

Top Story

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has said the crackdown of anti-corruption and corona-lockdown is a drama to stop PDM rallies. He said that corona was for the governmentâ€™s own rallies and jalsas (meetings). He said arrests by NAB, FIA and ACE would not affect the high spirits of opposition.

