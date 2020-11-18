close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 18, 2020

Motorway gang rape case: Prime suspect sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Top Story

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Tuesday sent Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the Motorway gang rape case, to jail on 14-day judicial remand. Malhi was produced before the ATC judge amid tight security. The accused was brought to the court in an armoured vehicle.

The court, after completion of physical remand of the accused, sent him to jail on judicial remand. The court has directed the police to produce the accused again before the court on December 1 along with submission of challan of the case against the accused.

