Wed Nov 18, 2020
November 18, 2020

17 corona patients die

Lahore

November 18, 2020

LAHORE:Around 17 COVID19 patient died and 597 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Tuesday. The fatalities toll reached 2,492 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 111,137 in the province.

