Telenor partners with UBL

KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan has signed a partnership agreement with the United Bank Limited (UBL), a statement said on Tuesday.

Umair Mohsin, chief marketing officer of Telenor Pakistan, and Muhammad Humayun Sajjad, executive vice president of the United Bank Limited, signed the agreement, it added.

Under this partnership, UBL customers will be able to access Telenor Pakistanâ€™s portfolio of services, including prepaid recharge and bundles, as well as postpaid services on the bankâ€™s mobile app and web portal, it said.

The collaboration is another step forward by Telenor Pakistan towards enhancing customer experience and ensuring a seamless transaction experience.

Being a part of the fast-evolving tech industry, Telenor Pakistan believes in nurturing cross industry partnerships that further strengthen the digital ecosystem.

The alliance with UBL is cognisant of the fast-evolving needs of todayâ€™s digital citizens and is capitalising on co-creation of solutions to deliver ease of access to customers, it added.