Indian police arrest two Kashmiris in New Delhi

ISLAMABAD: Indian police arrested two Kashmiri youths in New Delhi and accused them of planning to attack important buildings, foreign hotels, embassies and religious places in the Indian capital.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the detained youths were a 22-year-old resident of occupied Kashmir’s Baramulla, and a 20-year-old resident of Kupwara.

The youths were arrested by Delhi police special cell on Monday night.

Meanwhile, in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Kulgam and Shopian districts. Earlier, two Indian police stations were attacked in the two districts. The troops also conducted a search operation in Sopore town. They sealed all entry and exit points of Amergarh area in the town and conducted house-to-house searches.