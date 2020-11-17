ISLAMABAD: Pakistan bolstered its efforts to expose India in front of the world as it presented a dossier containing proof of India's "state sponsorship of terrorism" to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent members on Monday.

"Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed envoys of the Permanent Members of the UNSC on the dossier on Indian state sponsorship of terrorism," tweeted the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The foreign secretary briefed the UNSC envoys of India’s planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan, read the tweet further.

"The dossier containing irrefutable evidence of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan were handed over to them," stated the spokesperson. "Pakistan will continue to highlight to the international community about India’s state sponsorship of terrorism and destabilising activities against Pakistan."

Meanwhile, after making public ‘irrefutable evidence’ and fully exposing the Indian state’s sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan, the Foreign Office (FO) has categorically rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ bland denial of Pakistan’s accusations compiled in a dossier.

“India has typically resorted to sophistry, obfuscation and re-fabrication. Bland denials and regurgitation of old litany of charges, however, will not change the facts because the dossier presented by Pakistan extensively documents India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan”, said the Foreign Office on Monday. Pakistan says it expects the UN counter-terrorism bodies to proceed on the basis of concrete evidence, provided by it, and urge India to renounce use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. The UN must also play its part in dismantling of the Indian terrorist infrastructure, details of which have been provided in the dossier.

Besides India, Afghanistan too has denied that it allows terrorism into Pakistan from its territory. On Sunday, Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, while refuting Pakistan’s claims, said, “This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of ‘proof’ against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination”.

Pakistan pointed out that since 2001 it has faced more than 19,000 terrorist attacks on its soil and suffered 83,000 causalities. “The direct economic losses have been upward of $126 billion. As a result of India’s sponsorship of terrorism, from across our borders, Pakistan continues to suffer immensely”, accused the Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, India has mischievously masqueraded as a ‘victim’ of terrorism and sought to mislead the international community by hypocritically levelling terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan. “It has also conducted false flag operations in IIOJK and inside India to malign Pakistan. That façade has now been removed and the world can see the real face of India – one blackened by its decades-long state-terrorism in IIOJK and state-sponsored terrorism and destabilisation efforts in Pakistan”, charged the Foreign Office.

While pointing to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, it said this was the most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan caught red-handed in March 2016.

“His complicity in subversion, sabotage and terrorism in Pakistan is part of the incontrovertible evidence against India”, it added. The world is also familiar with “saffron terror” orchestrated and unleashed by the RSS-BJP zealots against Muslims in India and against Pakistan. Masterminds of Makkah Masjid, Ajmer Dargah, and Samjhota Express terrorist cases, like Swami Aseemanand, have been granted full state protection and acquitted in complete travesty of justice after having confessed to India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Foreign Office pointed to open threats to Pakistan by Indian civilian and military leaders. “India’s sinister design to subvert China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and public statements by noted Indian politicians and senior security officials on ‘teaching Pakistan’ a lesson through use of terrorism constitute further incriminating evidence”, it said.

The presence of ISIL and AQIS in India as highlighted in recent UN reports indicate that India is emerging as a hotbed of UN designated international terrorist organisations and posing a great risk to the region. “Recent revelations by FINCEN files illustrate how India uses its financial system for money laundering and other illegal activities such as terrorism financing -- brazenly and with impunity”, pointed out the Foreign Office.

Use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India makes it culpable under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism conventions. “It is the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account and take practical steps to proceed against the Indian nationals, involved in patronage of terrorist entities”, underlined the Foreign Office.