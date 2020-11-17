Wasa detects water theft at Sharif Medical Complex

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) detected water theft at Sharif Medical Complex by discovering an illegal two cusec tube well in the complex Monday. Wasa vice chairman Sh Imtiaz Mahmood said the monthly bill for 2 cusecs was around Rs200,000 and a fine of one year was imposed on the institution for stealing water. He said according to Wasa rules, recovery orders have been issued by sending a bill to Sharif Medical Complex. He said a survey of Sharif Medical Complex was carried out on his orders and a 2 cusec tube well was found in the existing Sharif Medical Complex which was being used illegally and was providing water to the medical college and school in Sharif Medical Complex as well as to the hospital but the consumer was not paying any bill of this water. He said a bill was issued to the consumer according to Wasa rules. Wasa teams were conducting surveys all over Lahore to identify illegal connections and informing the higher authorities and then action was being taken as per the rules, he added.