Two brothers shot dead at sessions court

LAHORE:Two real brothers facing murder charges were Monday shot dead in judicial lockup of sessions court. Riyasat Nazeer and Bilal Nazeer facing murder trial were brought to sessions court from Kot Lakhpat Jail on their trial proceedings.

They had allegedly murdered a woman in the limits of Nishtar Colony police station. As both the accused reached Bakshi Khana (judicial lockup) one Kafeel Ahmad, son of deceased woman, opened fire on them. Both Riyasat and Bilal received fatal injuries and expired on the spot. The police managed to arrest Kafeel on the spot and bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital for medico-legal.

District and Sessions Judge Sajjad Hussain has sought report from DIG Operations. Later, Lahore Bar Association’s president GA Khan Tariq also met with sessions judge Lahore raising his strong concern on the security measures adopted at district courts as well as the judicial lockups of the district courts. GA Khan Tariq told the media that it has become practice that the security arrangements are increased after occurrence of unpleasant incidents which his highly regrettable. He said it seems that an increase in security measures actually requires unpleasant incident.

It is also worth mentioning that on August 11,2020, a man facing murder charge was gunned down outside a courtroom at the sessions court allegedly by the complainant side. Shahdara police had registered a case against Muhammad Nawaz on charges of killing his relative, Javed, over a property dispute.Nawaz arrived at the sessions court for hearing of his petition for pre-arrest bail in the case. He was about to enter the courtroom when the assailant appeared and shot him in the head. Several incidents of firing had been taken place in city courts.