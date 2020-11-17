close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 17, 2020

Voluntary separation scheme for PIA employees okayed

Top Story

 
November 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved in principle a voluntary separation from service scheme for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees.

The forum in the meeting chaired by PM’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh also approved budgetary allocation in favour of National Information Technology Board for the provision of ICT services at the PM Office for Kamyab Jawan Programme for current fiscal year to the tune of Rs53 million, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECC gave concurrence to a proposal by the Petroleum Division, in principle, regarding the allocation of gas from Bashar X-IST to third party up to 1.0 MMCFD. The ECC also approved four separate Technical Supplementary Grants for the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior for various projects during current fiscal year. The meeting also recommended to form a committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of National Food Security and Research to decide a timeline for export of mango and Kinnow.

Latest News

More From Top Story