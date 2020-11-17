Voluntary separation scheme for PIA employees okayed

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved in principle a voluntary separation from service scheme for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees.

The forum in the meeting chaired by PM’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh also approved budgetary allocation in favour of National Information Technology Board for the provision of ICT services at the PM Office for Kamyab Jawan Programme for current fiscal year to the tune of Rs53 million, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECC gave concurrence to a proposal by the Petroleum Division, in principle, regarding the allocation of gas from Bashar X-IST to third party up to 1.0 MMCFD. The ECC also approved four separate Technical Supplementary Grants for the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior for various projects during current fiscal year. The meeting also recommended to form a committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of National Food Security and Research to decide a timeline for export of mango and Kinnow.