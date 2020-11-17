Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi indicted in LNG reference

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Monday indicted former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused in the LNG agreement corruption reference.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing of the reference moved by the National Accountability Bureau. Abbasi and other accused appeared before the court. The court read out the charges in presence of the accused who denied all the allegations against them.

At this, the court summoned three prosecution witnesses including Abdul Rasheed Jokheo, Muhammad Hassan Bhati and Allah Nawaz on next hearing for testimony. The court then adjourned the case till November 19.

Earlier, defense lawyers told the court that their clients were facing problems to reach the court due to closure of roads and cellular service. The counsel for Sheikh Imranul Haq requested the court to fix another day for the indictment of accused and postpone it for at least one week. Later, Abbasi and other accused reached the court where charges were framed against them.