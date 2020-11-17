LG dept to establish online portal to digitise record

The Sindh Local Government Department has announced the establishment of a web portal for the digitisation of its official record.

The statement issued on Monday quoted Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah as saying that the proposed online portal would contain digital version of the record related to service of personnel, official correspondence and other important documents of the department.

He said all the official correspondence of the department would contain a Quick Response Code to readily detect fake documents. The web portal would also be used to preserve official communication being sent or received at the department, and to provide information about the posting of officials in different districts and tehsils of the province. Shah said establishing the web portal was one major step towards bringing transparency and improvement to the functioning of the department to do best public service.