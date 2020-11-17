close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 17, 2020

Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Tennis from today

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 17, 2020

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will grace the opening ceremony of 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship as chief guest at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday (today). It may be noted here that the tennis championship is conducted every year in the memory of Pakistanâ€™s former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik late son Sheheryar Malik.

Latest News

More From Sports