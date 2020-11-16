close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
November 16, 2020

Film producer Iqbal Kashmiri passes away

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistan film producer and director Iqbal Kashmiri passed away during treatment in a private hospital here on Sunday.

Iqbal Kashmiri, suffering from chronic kidney disease, was hospitalised in critical condition one week ago. After remaining in intensive treatment unit for about one week, the noted film director breathed his last.

The deceased has left behind four daughters and two sons as mourners. Popular films, directed by Iqbal Kashmiri, included Black Warrant Rangeeley Jasoos and Sasta Khoon Mehnga Pani.

