PPP says observers were not allowed to monitor GB polls

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Sherry Rehman, Sunday said some election observers were not allowed to monitor the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

“There were more than 600 members of the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) monitoring the elections, but some have been removed from the polling stations,” she said while talking to the media.

Sherry Rehman said members of Fafen should have been given full access and all observers should have been allowed inside during the counting of votes as their absence created more questions and controversy. She said it is also important that the EC takes strict action. She said that the people who came to cast their votes came to know that their votes were already cast through postal ballot. “It is concerning and the PPP has informed the EC.”