Mon Nov 16, 2020
November 16, 2020

Report on murder of minor girl sought

National

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of seven-year-old girl after kidnapping in Baghbanpura area and sought a report from the CCPO. The chief minister ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest besides ensuring justice to the affected family. Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members and assured them of justice.

