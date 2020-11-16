Pakistan self-sufficient in manufacturing Covid-19 related material: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has stated that Pakistan has become self-sufficient in manufacturing of COVID-19 related material with the efforts of its scientists, engineers and technicians.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that the country lacked the medical equipment to fight the pandemic when the first phase of COVID-19 appeared in the month of February, but now the situation is different.

Meanwhile, in his address at the launching ceremony of a new model of ventilator, the minister said Pakistan is now exporting coronavirus related products worth $100 million. Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Fawad Chaudhry said the government had taken practical steps to bring down inflation to provide relief to the common man. He said the prices of edible items had been brought down to a great extent due to the mechanism devised by the incumbent government.

The minister said coronavirus pandemic badly affected the national economy due to which the country was facing inflation and price hike issues, but the government was making all-out efforts to address the issues.