477 points established in Hazara to sell sugar at Rs87.5/kg

ABBOTTABAD: As many as 477 sales points were established in Hazara division for selling the imported sugar at Rs87.5 per kilo, said a press release.

The press release said the provincial government had imported 20,000 metric ton sugar to bring down the prices of the commodity. Out of the total quota of imported sugar, 2,688 metric ton will be distributed through special points in the Hazara division by the respective district administrations and officials of the Food Department. It said that 105 sales points were established in Abbottabad, 103 in Mansehra, 102 in Haripur, 106 in Battagram, five in Upper Kohistan, 52 in Torghar, one in Lower Kohistan and three in Kolai Palas.

In addition to sugar, other edibles are also being provided at less than the market rates at Sasta Bazaars established by the divisional and district administrations at Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur. At these bazaars, the rates of other commodities include flour for Rs860 per 20 kg bag, sugar for Rs87.5 per kg, chicken, meat, pulses, cooking oil and vegetables are sold at the rates less than market rates. The provincial government in coordination with the Utility Stores Corporation is going to launch Mobile Utility Stores in all the districts of Hazara division, which would provide the daily edibles to the people at their doorstep.