Seven virus patients die

LAHORE:Seven Covid-19 patients died and another 487 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Saturday. The toll of fatalities rose to 2,462 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 109,309 in the province. Out of a total of 109,309 infections in Punjab, 106,529 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12,006 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,738,427 in the province.