Evolution of calligraphy

LAHORE:The art of calligraphy spread with the advent of Islam and gained momentum in new regions by getting new forms.

After Hazrat Ali Bin Abi Talib (RA), the foundation of Islamic calligraphy was laid by three renowned calligraphists hailing from Baghdad, namely the Vizier, and Ibn Muqla of the Abbasid Court who established the basic principles of calligraphy art, including Ibn al-Yakut al-Musta'sim of Amasya and Bawwab, which are still practiced.

However, modern calligraphy is different from classical inscription. There are a number of Pakistani artists who have earned excellence worldwide, in formulating new styles and joint scripts both in classical and modern calligraphy. Few popular of these noted artists included Ismail Gulgee, Sadequain, Bukhari and Bin Qulander.