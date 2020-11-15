Diwali celebrated

LAHORE : A special ceremony in connection with Diwali celebrations was held at Karishna Temple Ravi Road here on Saturday under the auspices of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

The Hindus from across the province attended the event.

On the occasion, ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad congratulated the Hindu community.

The temple was decorated with traditional lights while men and women of Hindu community performed rituals of Diwali.

A special cake was cut and gifts were distributed among the community members.

Speaking on the occasion, ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad said that all minorities living in Pakistan had complete religious liberty.

The federal government has given special orders for the welfare of minorities.

Hindu leader Dr Munawar Chand and Kashi Ram thanked the Pakistani government and ETPB chairman for making best arrangements on the occasion of Diwali.