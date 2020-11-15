Weekly SPI falls 0.07pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended November 12 for the combined consumption group witnessed a nominal decline of 0.07 percent, compared with the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Saturday.

SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 142.71 points against 142.81 points registered in the previous week, it added.

SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 7.68 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015/16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.32 percent decrease, as it went down to 150.35 points during the week under review against 150.84 points last week.

Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732 to Rs22,888; Rs22,889 to Rs29,517; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175; and above Rs44,175/month also fell 0.33 percent, 0.16, percent; 0.01 percent and 0.07 percent, respectively.

Prices of 18 items registered increase, 11 items prices decreased, while that of 22 items remained unchanged.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices during the period under review included chicken, bananas, match box, cooked beef, cooked daal, sugar, potatoes, georgette, mustard oil, mash pulse, washing soap, eggs, LPG cylinder, vegetable ghee, curd, firewood, milk (powdered) and beef. The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included electricity charges, tomatoes, moong pulse, gur, garlic, gram pulse, onions, wheat flour, mutton, masoor pulse and rice (Irri 6/9). Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (basmati broken), bread, milk (fresh), cooking oil, vegetable ghee, salt, chillies, tea (packet) tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, gents sandal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.