FDE gets new DG

Islamabad : Former Chairman of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Dr. Ikram Ali Malik has taken over as new Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Ex-President of the Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) Azhar Mahmood Swan FDE staff welcomed the new DG on arrival at his office.

The delegation welcoming Dr. Ikram Ali Malik expressed the hope that new DG would problems of the teaching staff on priority basis.

Dr. Ikram Malik said that he would introduce such a mechanism that teachers do not have to visit FDE offices for solution of their official matters. Others present on the occasion included Rana Amjad Ali, Dr Shaukat Ali and Muhammad Ibrahim.