close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2020

14 flats reclaimed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2020

LAHORE:On the direction of Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, the department retrieved 14 flats in Labour Colony, Defence Road here and handed over to the original allottees. Director Labour Zaigham Abbas took action in collaboration with the local police. The provincial minister praised the effort of the officers and police personnel.

Latest News

More From Lahore