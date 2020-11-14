14 flats reclaimed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:On the direction of Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, the department retrieved 14 flats in Labour Colony, Defence Road here and handed over to the original allottees. Director Labour Zaigham Abbas took action in collaboration with the local police. The provincial minister praised the effort of the officers and police personnel.