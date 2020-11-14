Peshawar High Court CJ Waqar Seth laid to rest

PESHAWAR: Funeral prayers of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth were offered on Friday following which he was laid to rest in Peshawar on Friday. He died of coronavirus on Thursday night.

His funeral was attended by Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Corps Commander Lt-Gen Noman Mahmood, provincial ministers, lawmakers, politicians, civil society members, judges of high courts and district courts, office-bearers of Peshawar High Court Bar Association, the association’s registrar and others.

Justice Seth was born on March 16, 1961 in DI Khan and received his early education from Government Public School, Peshawar. He received his Higher Secondary School Certificate from the FG Inter College for Boys in 1977 and a Bachelor of Science degree from Islamia College Peshawar in 1981. He did his LLB from Khyber Law College, Peshawar in 1985 and MA (Political Science) from the University of Peshawar in 1986. Seth started his professional career in December 1985 when he was enrolled as an advocate in the lower courts. He was enrolled as an advocate of the high court on March 22, 1990. Subsequently, on May 24, 2008, he was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court.

His judicial career started on August 2, 2011, when he was elevated to the PHC as an additional judge. He also remained a banking judge, company judge and a member of subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal, Peshawar.

He was appointed as the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice on June 28, 2018 and had been serving at the slot till date.