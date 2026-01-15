Kate Middleton hosts reception in London as Prince William out on engagement

Kate Middleton on Thursday hosted a reception for England Women’s Rugby team at Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales, who is Patron of the Rugby Football Union, received the Red Roses following their World Cup win in September 2025.

The future queen wore an Asymmetric Drop Hem Suit Jacket in 'Welsh Red', Women's Narrow Bootcut Trousers in 'Welsh Red', a Bali 9ct Gold Garnet January Birthstone Necklace, Pearl Earrings in 18ct Yellow Gold, and Pointed Toe Pumps in 'Red Velvet'

England outclassed Canada in front of a delirious record 81,885 Twickenham crowd to win the Women’s Rugby World Cup for the third time on a memorable day for the sport in September.

As Kate hosted the reception in London, Prince William was hundreds of kilometers away in Herefordshire to visit a family farm, highlighting the importance of mental health support across the farming community.







