Spotify introduces new monthly subscription pricing plan for 2026

World's leading music platform Spotify will increase the price for its premium services from next month.

The popular music platform informed on Thursday, January 15, 2026, that its monthly premium subscription plan would increase by $1 to $12.99 in the United ​States and other countries, including Estonia and Latvia.

The Swedish company said its new pricing would take effect on consumers' billing dates ‌starting in February. Spotify informed that its subscribers will shortly receive an email about the price adjustment.

The platform has relied on price increases in recent years to drive growth and its shares rose nearly 1% in premarket trading.

Last year, its finance ⁠chief, Christian Luiga said ‌despite raising prices in more than 150 countries, the company has not observed any visible rise in ‍customer churn, underscoring its emphasis on retaining existing users rather than aggressively pursuing new ones.

The company said on Thursday the price change is a part of ​its ongoing efforts to "keep delivering a great experience," signaling that ‌the increased revenue will be reinvested into improving the platform and supporting creators.

Its premium subscribers rose 12% to 281 million in the third quarter. The company had 713 million monthly active users at the end of the period.

Spotify has said its investment priorities center on ⁠top-line growth, driving user acquisition in ​emerging markets and expanding content to include ​more podcasts, videos and audiobooks.

Earlier this month, the company expanded its monetization program for creators and introduced new tools ‍for video podcasters ⁠in a crowded segment where YouTube and Netflix are vying for a market share.

Spotify also made its music videos available ⁠to premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, as it looks to attract more ‌users and advertisers on the platform.

