Shocking prediction about Meghan Markle's career in 2026

Psychic makes stunning claim about Meghan Markle's career this year

Meghan Markle steps into 2026 with an ambition to expand her career. However, a psychic, who has reportedly been compared with Baba Vanga, is uncertain.



Jayne Wallace, who has previously worked with A-list stars such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kate Hudson, claims to The U.S. Sun, "I think her career, she'll go more product based – there's bits and bobs with acting, but I don't feel she'll get back to how she was. She's going to try, but I don't think she'll make it. She'll attempt another go at the acting, but I see pregnancy and products."

But these are not the predictions she made. Further, she made another forecast, though a wild one. The celeb-loved guru says the royal couple will have another baby in 2026.

"I feel Meghan is in a good place. Emotionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually – it's like she's coming together. The marriage is strong and stable and I feel for them two, I'm going to say there is news of another pregnancy," Jayne claims.

The prediction seems shocking in the sense that Harry had previously made a comment about wanting a maximum of two kids.

The Duke of Sussex cited the reason behind this is his wish to protect the earth. This realization of saving the planet and having only two kids dawned to him after the birth of Archie.

Currently, Harry and Meghan, married in 2018, have two kids.