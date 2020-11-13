Ex-premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, NDMA chairman contract corona

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and has been tested positive for COVID-19.

After testing positive, former premier has cancelled all his engagements and quarantined himself. Few days ago, PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira also contracted corona while PPP’s Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari recently recovered from COVID-19.

Agencies add: Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairperson Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, a notification issued late Thursday read.

According to the notification, the NDMA boss has been in quarantine since November 9 and is currently undergoing treatment. Lt Gen Afzal will carry out his official duties from his home, the notification added.