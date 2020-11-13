Relatives stage protest as accused dies in police custody

ABBOTTABAD: The relatives staged a protest as an accused booked in a narcotics case of nine grams of ice died in police custody at Model Police Station Mirpur, officials said on Thursday.

The victim’s family alleged that he died due to police torture and demanded registration of murder case against the cops.

According to police officials, the SHO Mirpur Police Station Arif Khan arrested the accused identified as Chan Zeb on Wednesday night after recovery of ice from him. And they registered a case against him. However, he was found dead in police custody on Thursday morning.

His body was shifted to the Ayub Teaching Hospital for autopsy and an inquiry into the case was initiated.

Although the exact reason of his death should be determined after the autopsy report, sources said that his death occurred due to heart attack. The family also alleged that Chan Zeb was implicated in a fake case of narcotics. Several members of the deceased’s family rushed to Ayub Teaching Hospital after hearing the news of his death and started protesting against the police and also manhandled doctors.

Later, they staged sit-in in front of DC office at Abbottabad and demanded filing of murder case against the police as they alleged the man died due to police torture.