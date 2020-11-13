Faulty signals cause accidents

Islamabad : The motorists have shown concerns over faulty traffic signals on Marvi Road (Sector F-7/1) that have been constantly causing road accidents especially in peak hours.

Unfortunately, two road accidents involving cars and bikes happened couple of days back in which many people received injuries. The increasing number of accidents indicates that the situation is now quite alarming for the motorists.

Faraz Ali, a motorist, said, “The concerned authorities should immediately take notice of this situation and repair the faulty traffic signals at Marvi Road.”

“It is really difficult to drive safely especially during peak hours because one feels vulnerable due to out-of-order traffic signals,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civic agency has been pursuing a plan to repair each and every faulty traffic signal to minimize road accidents in the capital city.

Talha Mehmood, a resident of Sector F-7, said “There are various educational institutions, guest houses, beauty parlors and workplaces in this locality. The vehicular traffic is increasing day by day but absence of functional traffic signals on Marvi Road is not less than a nightmare for the motorists.”

An official who requested anonymity informed this correspondent that the traffic signals at intersection of Marvi Road and Nazimuddin Road have not been made to work on purpose because it is an alternative route for VIP and VVIP traffic movement in case there is any traffic congestion at Jinnah Avenue.

Ashfaq Sajid, a motorist, said, “The vehicular traffic is fast increasing and it is also not possible for the government to construct underpasses or flyovers everywhere in the capital city. So the working traffic signals on the roads can ensure safe environment for the motorists.”