Pre-primary classes in FGEIs start

Islamabad: The Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantt/Garrison) Directorate has 355 institutions all over the country, managed through its 12 regional offices and imparting quality education to over 200,000 students from class one to masters level.

It is possibly the largest public sector school network nationwide. The Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantt/Garrison) Directorate has initiated the Pre-Primary classes (Prep) to complete its educational pyramid. Special arrangements and facilities have been provided at school campuses for young children to promote their interest in educational activities and encourage development of their personalities in colourful environment.

Classes have been successfully commenced at various cantonments from November, 02. The response from the parents was very warmth and encouraging. This initiative of the FGEI system will provide a strong foundation for children’s learning and subsequent growth in school life.