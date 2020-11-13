Prosperity linked to promotion of skills education

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that technical education institutions are being brought under the umbrella of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) to organise and streamline the agenda of developing technical education on modern lines. The minister was chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat Thursday to review matters pertaining to Punjab Skills Development Authority. Tevta COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, PSDF CEO Jawad Khan, Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) Chairman Maj (r) Shahnawaz, Additional PD Haroon Naseer and others attended the meeting. The minister said that the promotion of skills education was imperative to overcome the issues of joblessness and poverty. This would help to develop skilled youths according to the market needs, he added.

He appreciated that youths were being imparted modern knowledge in technical and vocational institutions and reiterated that the promotion of technical education was a priority agenda to overcome unemployment. The technical education institutions should promote skills in the light of government priorities and they should move forward in unison by identifying overall targets, he added.