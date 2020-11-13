Six suspects arrested, drugs worth millions of rupees seized

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday arrested six suspects in different raids and seized drugs worth millions of rupees.

According to ANF joint director Abid Zulfiqar, a team conducted a raid at a courier company in Clifton and foiled a smuggling bid of drugs from Karachi to abroad through courier service. The officer said the suspects were trying to smuggle 800 grammes of drugs by concealing it into thermos set to go to Holland. A case has been registered.

Airport raid

The ANF carried out a raid at the cargo section of the Jinnah International Airport and seized 2.50 grammes of crystal math ice which was being smuggled to Qatar from Karachi. The ANF team also arrested a suspect, namely Ghulam Hussain. A case has been registered.

Hashish seized

An ANF team intercepted a motorcycle in Baloch Colony and found seven kilogrammes of hashish on two men who were immediately apprehended. The suspects were identified as Abdul Baqi and Ataullah. A case has been registered against them.