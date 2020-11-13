UN expert calls for Qatar rivals to lift sanctions

DOHA: Punitive measures taken against Qatar, enforced by a Riyadh-led coalition of countries as part of a regional row, breach human rights and should be lifted, an independent UN expert said on Thursday.

Saudi led its allies -- the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt -- to cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of backing radical Islamist movements and Iran, charges Doha denies. They subsequently forced out Qataris residing in their countries, closed their airspace to Qatari aircraft and sealed their borders and ports, separating some mixed-nationality families.

Alena Douhan, UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of sanctions on human rights, said the measures imposed on Qatar impaired the right to free movement, non-discrimination and freedom of expression, and called for their withdrawal.