Water supply from Bara River discussed

PESHAWAR: A meeting here on Wednesday discussed the ways for reviving the old drinking water supply scheme from the Bara River to Peshawar city.

The meeting was convened on the directives of Governor Shah Farman at the Governor’s House, said an official handout.

Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department Behramand Khan, Secretary, Forest Department Shahidullah Khan, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants discussed the salient features and importance of Bara River drinking water.

A four members committee was constituted to prepare the concept note for the revival of the oldest drinking water scheme.

The committee would prepare a preliminary study, feasibility plan for the defunct Bara drinking water scheme in consultation with the line departments and overview its financial implications.

It is pertinent to mention here that the governor had taken notice of the decreasing water table in the provincial capital and it’s contamination.

He had said that the Bara River water scheme was very useful and cost-effective as it would not require any tubewell or machinery to pull or supply water to the city due to Bara River’s gravity level and thus would help save energy.