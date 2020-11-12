‘KU fee collection has fallen by Rs600m due to Covid-19 this year’

Karachi University has managed to generate around 63 per cent of its revenue from its own resources, but owing to the situation that occurred due to Covid-19, the fee collection of the varsity has decreased by Rs600 million this year, and that is why the KU is suffering an unfavourable financial situation.

However, despite all these difficulties, the teachers are rendering valuable services that are truly commendable, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at a ceremony of the Karachi University Teachers Society held at the Staff Club.

He shared that the promotion of research culture had become crucial for the development of universities, and the desired goals could be achieved by modernising the education system. In this context, promoting research trends is a modern requirement and research is the foundation of knowledge, and no nation can move forward without progress in the field of research, he added.

Iraqi mentioned that it is necessary to provide resources for research because it is not possible without resources. He observed that deans of the faculties and heads of departments play a key role in promoting research and teaching activities at the campus.

He advised that decisions should always be based on equality, transparency, and justice and said he was delighted to see that the faculty members of the KU were following it properly.

He further said that the KU could turn into the best universities in the world if we all realized our responsibilities and perform our duties honestly. He added that the main role of universities was academic development without which peace in the society was not possible, and due to lack of funds, academic development was severely affected.

The VC remarked that we need to promote a culture of harmony in society. We do not have tolerance in society, and if we start listening and accepting other’s points of view whether we agree or disagree with that, we will see a positive change in society. “I urge all teachers to promote a culture of tolerance. There may be differences but it is important that we listen to each other’s opinions, and respect each other. We should respect everyone based on equality instead of positions.”

Referring to the selection boards, the VC said that we conducted several meetings and selection boards which had been delayed for a long time for various reasons. He said some decisions would be taken during the remaining selection boards in the upcoming syndicate meeting.

Earlier, President KUTS Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, while presenting the annual performance report of the teachers association, said that this year had been one of the most difficult years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She added that even though the situation was harsh due to Covid-19, the KUTS had served all the teachers without any favouritism. She mentioned that selection boards of various departments were held which had been due for the past many years, and remuneration in evening shift were reasonably increased, which was one of the demands of teachers.

She said upgradation based on hardship cases were ensured before the retirement of 22 teachers. She added that KUTS also played an important role due to which the syndicate had approved applications of referral back cases. She hoped that their selection boards could take place.

Prof Malik shared that even though the provincial government did not release the last installment of the grant in lieu of the PhD allowance, the KU administration had not stopped the payment of the allowance. She said Liaquat National Hospital had been adopted as a standard for the treatment of infectious diseases such as cancer so that payments could be made to cancer patients from non-panel hospitals as well.

She noted that the Dow University Hospital had been included in the KU panel, and as a corona pandemic measure, an emergency medical policy for the teachers and staff had also been approved.

She added that KUTS took part in a protest against the several policies of the Higher Education Commission Pakistan in Islamabad which were creating a lot of hurdles for the universities of the country along with the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association.

She mentioned that as a result of the protest in front of the HEC Pakistan Office, the federal government announced the release of additional grants for the universities through the HEC. She shared that teachers pointed out flaws in the HEC Journal Portal and efforts were made to make sure that the HEC would now not delete local journals. Later, teachers, who have completed their PhDs in 2020, or who had retired from the service, or who had been newly appointed as faculty members were awarded shields.