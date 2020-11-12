Unkempt building

I visited the Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) in Islamabad after almost three years for the transfer of the car’s title. It was unfortunate to see that this office was in a dilapidated state. Senior citizen counters have been disappeared.

The car inspection area is full of dust. The inspection of cars is not being done in the real sense. Will the authorities concerned look into the affairs of the ETO office and take action to improve it?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad