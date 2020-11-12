This refers to the article ‘Home-based workers and SDG 8’ (Nov 10) by Shahzada Irfan Ahmed. The writer has pointed out that there are over 12 million informal home-based workers. The government should come up with a proper plan to employ these workers and use their skills to manufacture items that it can easily export.

The relevant authorities need to see which Pakistani items are popular in foreign countries. With the help of these home-based workers, we can produce these popular items and sell them in different countries. This will bring much-needed foreign exchange to the country, which can be used to pay a decent amount of money to home-based workers. It is hoped that the relevant authorities will consider this suggestion.

Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt