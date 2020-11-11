IHC summons Shahzad Akbar in Farishta murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on November 26, in a matter pertaining to implementation on recommendations of judicial inquiry committee in murder case of ten-year old girl Farishta.

The court also summoned joint secretary Ministry of National Health Services and its director general on next date of hearing. The bench also summoned implementation report from all ministries regarding the recommendations.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing in the matter. During the course of proceeding, the bench remarked that the government even couldn’t develop a proper prosecution system in capital. The court used to see on daily basis that what was happening around. The bench remarked that the police investigation system was also ridiculous.

The country had all sort of law but it needed just implementations. The court noted that challan had been submitted in Farishta murder case but trial couldn’t be started even after one and a half year. The court adjourned hearing of the case till November 26, with above instructions.