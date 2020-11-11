PM Imran Khan has started worrying: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has started worrying after seeing the successful election campaign of the PPP in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his political campaign ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections on November 15, Bilawal said pre-poll rigging is being carried out by disqualifying the candidates in Nagar.

“No matter how many dirty ministers you send to GB and no matter how much they bark, the people of Nagar will always stand by the PPP,” he said, according to the video of Bilawal’s speech available on his Twitter account.

He said the PPP will first form the government in GB in November and then along with its allies form the government in the Centre in January next year. Bilawal said he will give the people of Gilgit-Baltistan GB their due constitutional rights which he said they had been deprived of for the past 70 years. He said that if elected, the PPP will not only turn GB into a province but it will also transform the lives of its people.

“The PPP will ensure that GB will be given a provincial status within three months after the election,” Bilawal proclaimed. “Aside from giving the people of GB their due constitutional status, we will also bring about an economic revolution through the provision of employment opportunities,” he said.

Bilawal said that hundreds of young, degree-holding job aspirants from GB are still looking for employment, but the government is not doing anything for them. “When the PPP government was in power, it not only created jobs for all Pakistanis but many people were also given a chance to go abroad and start a career there,” he added.

The PPP leader promised that upon his election, he will also make sure to increase salaries as well as pensions. “We will not abandon the people of GB. It was the PPP-led government that increased the salaries of our fearless soldiers who are defending the country by guarding its borders. We gave Pakistan Army a 175 percent increment in their salaries. No other government did that,” he claimed. He said the PPP will introduce people-friendly policies in GB and will announce a special package for deprived areas of the region under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).