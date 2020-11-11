PR e-ticketing facility for journalists

LAHORE: On special directives of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan Railways has approved e-ticketing for journalists. According to the director IT, all the journalists who have a Railway Travel Discount Card will have to open an account on the railway website www.pakrail.gov.pk to avail e-ticketing facility. To open an account, registered journalists have to upload their name, ID card number and phone number on the website.

After verification, the booking process will start from this account. This facility will be automatically applied if the information provided by the concerned journalist matches the railway record, otherwise normal booking can be made.