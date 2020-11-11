IBCC provides one window facilitation for attestation

Islamabad : Over the special direction of Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Education, Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), has started various initiatives to facilitate the students and their parents for attestation and equivalence of documents.

In this regard, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary IBCC signed the agreement with TCS Express & Logistic to avail 1Link service to extend the opportunity of submission of Equivalence & Attestation fee at any of the TCS express Centres across Pakistan instead of visiting bank in order to facilitate the public under one roof. With this MoU, the applicants can deposit their equivalence and attestation fee at any of the TCS express centres in Pakistan at more than 850 outlets in over 380 cities/towns in the country.