Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium starts

LAHORE:The annual Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium has commenced as a virtual meeting to ensure that exchange of ideas and information related to cancer care can continue in these extraordinary times.

The 19th Annual Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium is being held in collaboration with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, there are nearly 150 national and international speakers this year and attendance of over 2,500 professionals is expected.

The sessions on a number of topics related to cancer care, including breast cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, head and neck cancer, hematology, neurology and paediatric cancers would be held.

All the participants have demonstrated unrelenting commitment towards the shared goal of fighting cancer by coming together for exchange of knowledge and expertise related to cancer diagnosis, treatment and research despite the COVID-19 pandemic. All details about the symposium, including how to register, are available on the websitewww.shaukatkhanum.org.pk/symposim2020.