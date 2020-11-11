Ufone, AJM Pharma to collaborate

KARACHI: Pakistan’s telecom company, Ufone, has joined hands with AJM Pharma (Pvt) Ltd to offer a reliable call centre solution, a statement said on Tuesday.

Call centre representatives will provide information related to the clinical trials of recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine, it added.

People can access information about hospitals / research sites, performing the clinical trials in the country, register themselves as volunteers for the trial and also get an online prescreening by calling the helpline.

Ufone executed the entire process of call centre deployment along with the recruitment and training within a week that helped AJM Pharma in timely execution of their new project, the statement said.

The vaccine candidate Ad5-nCoV, intended to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2, is jointly developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology.

AJM Pharma (Pvt) Ltd is the local representative of CanSinoBIO.