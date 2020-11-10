Coronavirus claims three lives in Sindh as another 665 cases emerge

Covid-19 claimed three more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 2,687, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He added that 310 patients infected with the novel coronavirus were undergoing treatment at various health facilities in the province, of whom 248 were said to be in a critical state and 35 of them had been put onto ventilators.

Meanwhile, another 665 people tested positive for Covid-19 between Sunday and Monday after a total of 12,343 samples were tested, the CM said, adding that the highest number of new cases was reported from Karachi where 503 cases were diagnosed, followed by Hyderabad from where 40 cases were reported.

“Overnight, three more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,687 that constituted a 1.8 percent death rate. Around 262 more patients recovered overnight raising the number of patients recovered so far to 140,812 that constituted a 95 per cent recovery rate,” Shah explained.

Of the new 503 cases in Karachi, 190 belong to District South, 166 to District East, 65 to District Central, 31 to District Korangi, 26 to District West and 25 to District Malir.

Hyderabad has 40 new cases, Badin 24, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Jamshoro 11, Sanghar 10, Dadu and Tando Allahayar six each, Ghotki five, Khairpur and Shikarpur four each, Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot and Tando Mohammad Khan three each, Thatta and Matiari two each, and Sukkur, Sujawal and Umerkot have one new case each.