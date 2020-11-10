Multan Sultans’ Vince tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Multan Sultans suffered another setback when batsman James Vince of England tested positive for coronavirus before his flight to Karachi.

PCB stated on Monday that Vince had been ruled out of the tournament. Cricinfo reported that Vince was asymptomatic and was legally bound to remain in isolation for ten days. Joe Denly, also of England, is expected to replace Vince, who scored 155 runs in five games for Sultans before the event was called off due to Covid-19 on March 17.

Multan Sultans, the league phase top team, had already lost Bangladeshi cricketer Mahmudullah because of the virus.

Shahid Afridi will join Sultans on Tuesday (today). Australia’s hard-hitting batsman Ben Dunk reached here on Monday to join Lahore Qalandars, who finished third at the points table in the league phase.

English cricketer Alex Hales also reached here on Monday to join Karachi Kings. “We are back with more passion,” Hales said in a video message. The PSL playoffs will begin with a double header on November 14. In the first game, table leaders Multan Sultans will face the league runners-up Karachi Kings. The winners of this game will make it to the November 17 final. The losers of this match will face the winners of the eliminator which will also be held on November 14 between Lahore Qalandars and former champions Peshawar Zalmi. On November 15, the second elimnator will be conducted. The final will be staged on November 17.